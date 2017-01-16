Belchertown PD: Suspects used torch to burn hole in ATM, steal money

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police are looking for three men they say broke into a Sunoco over the weekend and used a torch to burn a hole in the ATM.

According to Belchertown Police, the suspects cut the power and internet cables before entering the Sunoco at 122 Federal Street. Once inside, police say one of the men took out an acetylene torch and used it to burn a hole in the Sunoco’s ATM machine to steal cash.

The suspects are described as three men with dark skin. Police say all three were wearing gloves and masked at the time of the robbery.

The robbery was called in to police at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, but police are asking anyone who thinks they saw suspicious activity in this area between 11:00 p.m. Friday and 2:00 a.m. Saturday to call detectives at 413-323-6685.

