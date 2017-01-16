“Bag the Community” drive goes a long way to help pantry

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley residents are showing their generosity through their participation in the annual “Bag the Community” food drive. On Saturday, volunteers- many of whom are high school students- placed about thousands of bags on the doorsteps of homes across the town, with the hopes that residents would fill them with non-perishable food items. Those bags were collected on Monday, and volunteers are now sorting those donations on behalf of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors food pantry.

The pantry depends heavily on this drive, which has been going on for about seven years now. Last year, volunteers collected about 12,000 pounds of food, which provided about 40% of the stock for the pantry for the entire year!

The timing of the annual drive is meant to coincide with the National Day of Service, which is observed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.