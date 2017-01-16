Another week of mild temperatures for western Massachusetts

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those who don’t really like the extreme cold, another warm up is on the way. 22News is working for you with how people feel about the warmer air.

After talking with many residents many people can go both ways. Most people who live in New England want their typical New England winter, not another mild one like last year.

Last week we experienced temperatures in the 40s and 50s and even broke a record high temperature. Its called a January thaw, which means temperatures warm up in the middle of winter. This is now the second time this month we’ve experienced a January thaw. In fact, January 13th to the 19th is the coldest time of the year, and this season it will be just the opposite.

Most residents will see more green grass than snow, if anything you’ll see melting high, dirty mounds of snow. To see snow you’ll have to go to a ski resort where they make it. One resident told 22News she has been taking advantage of just being outside. Janna Thompson, from Connecticut, told 22News, “Its good we were outside riding bikes yesterday, we;re able to get outdoors and get some fresh air.”

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting possible more above average temperatures for January. By the end of this week we could be feeling temperatures a good 10 to even 15 degrees above average