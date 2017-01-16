2nd Chicopee convenience store robbed in 1 day

Stop and Go Mart robbed shortly before 3:00 P.M.

By Published: Updated:
Chicopee Police Car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in one day, a Chicopee convenience store has been robbed by a man with a gun.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News that a man carrying a black handgun stole merchandise from the Stop and Go Mart at 643 Prospect Street, shortly before 3:00 P.M. He then ran off in the direction of the Cumberland Farms store.

Wilk said that the suspect is described as a white man who is about 6’ tall. He was wearing a “bluish” hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

The robbery came just hours after the Honeyland Farms store on Montgomery Street was robbed by a white man believed to be in his 20’s. Wilk said that at this point, police do not know whether the two robberies are connected.

Chicopee convenience store robbed by man with a gun

If you have any information about either robbery, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

