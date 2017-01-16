2 injured in rollover crash on Route 9 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital, after their car hit a snow bank and a utility pole, and then rolled down an embankment off Route 9 in Goshen Saturday afternoon.

According to the Goshen Fire Department, the driver and passenger became trapped inside the car following the crash, which took place before 3:15 P.M. on Route 9 near Sears Road.

The department says that the driver was headed eastbound on Route 9, but struck a snow bank, which sent the vehicle airborne. The car struck and split a utility pole before landing sideways, and then rolling down an embankment, landing on its roof.

The passenger of the car was able to crawl out on her own, but the driver, who was more seriously injured, had to be freed by people who had stopped to help. Both crash victims were taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

The victims’ names and current conditions have not been released at this time.

