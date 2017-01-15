Westfield courthouse to be named in honor of Justice John Greaney

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time this week, a western Massachusetts courthouse has been named in honor of a distinguished native son.

On Friday, the governor signed the bill designating the Hampden county Hall of Justice in Springfield be named in honor of retired State Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Roderick Ireland of Springfield.

On Sunday, 22News received word that the Westfield district court will bear the name of John Greaney of Westfield, another retired member of the State Supreme Judicial Court. He also served as Hampden county housing judge as well as on the Massachusetts appeals court.

Judge Greaney told 22News that the naming of the court in his honor means quite a lot to him. He said, “Well, when I talk about the renaming of the Westfield district court in my name, which to me is a very distinct honor. I’ve lived in Westfield all my life, even if I’ve served in the courts all over the state, so I’ve got some deep roots attached to that court, my home court.”

All that remains now is for the governor to set the date naming the courthouses in honor of the two western Massachusetts judges. Both ceremonies are expected in the spring.