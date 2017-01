AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An estimated 200 activists held an hour long vigil Sunday afternoon at the Amherst town common.

The demonstration described as a vigil to defend social security and healthcare was at the urging of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

He had called for “national actions” on this day. The issues that prompted the Amherst vigil in the words of organizers are opposition to massive cuts in Medicaid, Social Security and the de-funding of Planned Parenthood.