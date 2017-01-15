Two people in the hospital after condo fire in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a condo in Holyoke early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to Springdale Commons Condominiums on Prew Avenue just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning. Holyoke fire Deputy Chief Thomas Shea told 22News that the fire started when food was left on the stove in one of the units on the first floor.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, but two people were injured and had to be taken to the hospital. The first victim was burned in the fire and the second suffered smoke inhalation.

Shea said the kitchen area of unit was destroyed, with the cabinets burned and fire spreading to a living room carpet nearby.

No other apartments have smoke damage, but the residents in the apartment where the fire happened need to find another place to stay.

Stay with 22News as we bring you any updates as soon as they become available both on air and online.