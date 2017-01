SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a serious accident in South Hadley early Sunday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle hit a tree on 12 Alvord Street.

South Hadley Police Sgt. Barry O’Connel told 22News it’s not clear what caused the accident. He said as of right now there’s been no charges or citations issued.

The accident happened at about 6:00 Sunday morning.