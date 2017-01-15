The great Inaugural Port-o-Potty cover-up

Controversy is swirling around some port-a-potties in D.C.

The portable toilets brought in for the inauguration are from a company called “Don’s Johns sanitation services.” However, someone in the area doesn’t care to see the words “Don’s John’s” on toilet doors so they’ve covered the name with blue painter’s tape.

Of course may notice the company’s name is coincidentally similar to president-elect Donald John Trump’s name.

NBC contacted the company to ask about the tape. Company COO, Rob Weghorst said he has no idea who is doing it and has asked workers to remove the tape.

Weghorst added, “We like to have our names on our units. We’re trying to find out who’s putting the painters tape on it.”

Don’s johns calls itself the Washington area’s top provider of portable toilet rentals.

