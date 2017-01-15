State Supreme Court to hear appeal in newlywed killing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The case of a man convicted of killing his wife of just three weeks in 2009 is heading to the state Supreme Court.

Justices are scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on whether Chihan Eric Chyung should get a new trial.

The 53-year-old Chyung was convicted of murder and manslaughter in 2014 in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Paige Anne Bennett in their Norwich home. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. A judge dismissed the manslaughter conviction, saying Chyung couldn’t be convicted of two homicide charges for one act.

Chyung testified his 9 mm pistol fired accidentally while he argued with Bennett.

His appeal says the jury verdicts convicting him of murder and manslaughter were conflicting. He says murder is an intentional act and manslaughter is a reckless act.

