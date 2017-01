WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Boston Road in Wilbraham is closed off due to a car accident. The driver crashed into a telephone poll and wires are on the ground. There are no injuries reported.

22News advises anyone driving that uses Boston Rd. in Wilbraham to use another route around the accident. So far there are no power outages reported from Eversource.

Stay with 22News on air and on our website for any updates.