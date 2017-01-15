Potholes appearing all over western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is hardly one month in winter and potholes are appearing everywhere.

22News viewers pointed up the problems they’re having with potholes on Riverdale Street and Brush Hill road in West Springfield.

22News storm team meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei said it’s never too early in the season for potholes in all sizes and shapes.

Potholes created when water seeps into the road and when the temperature drops, that water freezes under the pavement cause the road to crack and bend.

