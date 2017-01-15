Potholes appearing all over western Massachusetts

Potholes created when water seeps into the road and when the temperature drops

Sy Becker Published:
ws-pothole-problems

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is hardly one month in winter and potholes are appearing everywhere.

22News viewers pointed up the problems they’re having with potholes on Riverdale Street and Brush Hill road in West Springfield.

22News storm team meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei said it’s never too early in the season for potholes in all sizes and shapes.

Potholes created when water seeps into the road and when the temperature drops, that water freezes under the pavement cause the road to crack and bend.

Related potholes coverage:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s