SOUTHWICK (WWLP) – One person is dead after a car accident in the town of Southwick.

A driver in his sixties crashed into a tree Friday night at 21 Coes Hill Road near college highway.

Police Sgt. Rhett Bannish told 22News that the man was trapped in his car. The fire department had to tear open the car to get him out.

He was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital where he later died.