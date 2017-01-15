More mild air on the way for western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Well if you missed the mild air it will be making a comeback next week. 22News explains why some people might not be excited about the warmer air.

You might have heard the term before. It’s called the January thaw, which means a rise in temperatures during the middle of winter.

This will technically be our second January thaw. This past weekend, we were back to January standards with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. January 13th to the 19th is considered the coldest time of the year, but looking into next week, that might not apply.

The jet steam, a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere that affects the weather, will be pushing above New England, bringing the mild air with it. We could see a good 10 to 15 degrees above average.

In some places, such as Northampton, there is more green on the ground than snow, due to the warmer air. Eva Wetzel, from Williamsburg, told 22News, “I’m kinda upset, because I’m an outdoors person and I love skiing, and I’m supposed to be cross country skiing next week and there’s no snow, I’m just thinking about the environmental impact.”

John, from Northampton, told 22News, “I feel good in terms of being here,but up north they lost a lot of snow, and they will continue to lose a lot of snow I think, its tricky cause we like to be outdoors and ski.”

For those wanting milder air, you’ll enjoy the warm up. But if you are eager for the typical New England winter, you’ll have to wait. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting more above-average temperatures for January.