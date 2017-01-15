Martin Luther King, Jr. service held at St. John’s Congregational Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Sunday is his actual birthday.

A service will be held at St. John’s Congregational Church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday that will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. The service is all about celebrating, remembering and honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.’s work and contributions to the civil rights movement.

King dedicated his life to advancing the Civil rights movement, and never stopped fighting for what he believed in. His message of peace instead of violence resonated with people all over the country in the 60s, and is still inspiring people today.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day became a national holiday in 1986.