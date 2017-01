EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man believed to have suffered a medical problem crashed his vehicle into a cemetery in Easthampton.

Easthampton Police Officer Robert Pouska told 22News the man lost control of his vehicle at around 12:20pm at the intersection of Glendale Road and Main Street and crashed into the nearby cemetery, running over hedges and numerous gravestones until the vehicle finally came to a stop about 75 feet later.

He was issued a traffic citation.