Lack of snow hurting local plow trucks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone is enjoying the warm temperatures. The January thaw, has plow truck drivers, asking “Where’s the snow?”

Plow truck driver John Hackett has plowed snow this winter has taken out his plow truck three or four times this winter.

Hackett told 22News, “I mean I just don’t make money. It really hurt this year, because we had such a bad winter last year without snow. It’s just a little disappointing, especially we’re in New England, so it normally does snow and two years in a row it’s getting pretty tough.”

This year, western Massachusetts is on track to beat that number. The Pioneer Valley has already received 14 and half inches of snow. Hackett has a few requests from Mother Nature.

Hackett said, “I would like a few more storms in January, and a few in February, and hopefully a few in the beginning of March and then hopefully it dries up and we can be out for April.”

Normally at this time of year, western Massachusetts averages about 20 inches of snow, we’re currently about six inches below that mark.