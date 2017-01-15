Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade committee honors 2017 Gallivan award winner

Burns will be part of the contingent of dignitaries during the 66th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade

Sy Becker Published:
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You don’t have to be from Holyoke to receive recognition from the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade committee. Belchertown’s Timothy Burns found that out Sunday.

This longtime parade committee member was pleased to say the least at having been chosen to receive the 2017 Gallivan award, given to a hard working committee member who doesn’t live in Holyoke.

Timothy Burns, 2017 Gallivan award winner told 22News, “It comes as a shock the years of volunteering that I’ve been on and I’m just very surprised, I didn’t see it coming, but it’s a great honor.”

