Five people hospitalized after house fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people are in the hospital after a fire in the Berkshire County town of Pittsfield.

In a news release sent to us from the Pittsfield Fire Department, a fire started at a multi-family home at the intersection of Tyler St and Dalton Ave just after 3:30 Sunday morning. Several surrounding towns were called in to help put out the fire.

Five people were taken to the hospital from injuries sustained in the fire. No word yet on their conditions.

According to the fire department, the roads surrounding the home will be closed for the next few hours.