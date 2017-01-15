Could radon be in your home?

21,000 people die every year from being exposed to radon in homes and buildings

By Published:
radon test

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You can’t see it, taste it, or even smell it, but it’s a dangerous gas that could be in your home.

Radon is a cancer causing radioactive gas found in homes. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

You can protect your family by having your home tested for this deadly gas.

Thampi Ampadi of West Springfield told 22News, “It’s important to check on things before it affects you. So, we had our inspection done and radon was one thing my friends and colleagues told me you had to check, radiation and things like that, that can cause problems.”

21,000 people die every year from being exposed to radon in homes and buildings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s