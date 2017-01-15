Could radon be in your home?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You can’t see it, taste it, or even smell it, but it’s a dangerous gas that could be in your home.

Radon is a cancer causing radioactive gas found in homes. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

You can protect your family by having your home tested for this deadly gas.

Thampi Ampadi of West Springfield told 22News, “It’s important to check on things before it affects you. So, we had our inspection done and radon was one thing my friends and colleagues told me you had to check, radiation and things like that, that can cause problems.”

21,000 people die every year from being exposed to radon in homes and buildings.