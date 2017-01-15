5 injured, Wisconsin police cruiser totaled while parked on side of highway

(WBAY/WWLP) – Five people are injured, one of them in serious condition, after four vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in two related car crashes in Wisconsin. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers were investigating the rollover crash when another vehicle, a pickup truck going southbound, crashed into the area where they were investigating the rollover. Police told WBAY that it appears alcohol was a factor.

Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked Grand Chute Police squad car. This shut down I-41 SB for two hours.

Grand Chute officers said the first crash resulted in four people being transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The secondary crash is completely avoidable,” said Lt. Randy Reifsteck of the Grand Chute Police Department. “Accidents like this are typically caused if the motorist is impaired or traveling too fast for conditions.”

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the second crash between the pickup and squad car. The driver in the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No officers were hurt.

Three police departments and two fire departments responded to assist with the second crash.

Officers also remind drivers of the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to move into far lanes when they see flashing lights on the side of the road, in an effort to keep emergency responders safe.

“Slow down if you see the emergency lights, be prepared, perhaps change lanes, take a quick check of your surroundings,” Reifsteck said.

Massachusetts also has a Move Over Law. Last year, Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy was killed when a driver, who was allegedly under the influence of marijuana, crashed into Clardy’s cruiser.