Woodworking show held at the Big E grounds in West Springfield

The woodworking show at the Big E extends through 3:00pm Sunday

Matt Caron Published: Updated:
wood-working-expo-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Woodworking is such a popular pastime in western Massachusetts, the men and women who craft with wood are having a woodworking show of their own this weekend at the Big E grounds in West Springfield.

Boilard Lumber of Springfield put on a show of its own, desensitizing the line of Dewalt, Fein and Porter-Cable tools.

The show attracted woodworkers from all over to share their enthusiasm, and who’s to say they can’t pick up some improvement skills along the way from the experts?

Mike Smith of Worcester told 22News he belongs to a 60 member woodworking club. He said, “It’s an enjoyable hobby, it’s an enjoyable activity. It fills up many hours of my time and my wife always knows where I am.”

If woodworking is something you’re interested in, there’s always Sunday. The woodworking show at the Big E extends through 3:00pm Sunday.

wood-working-expo-2

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s