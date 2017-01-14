Police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – In an effort to be more transparent, the Sacramento Police Department released video, audio and photos Wednesday of the events leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Someone called police just before 8:30 a.m. on April 8 to report a suspicious person walking door-to-door, looking in windows of homes and jumping fences in the 7600 block of Prescott Way.

Officers found the man, identified as Dazion Flenaugh, 40, and detained him. He was put in the back of a patrol vehicle without handcuffs on as officers talked to neighbors to determine if a crime had taken place, police said.

Moments later, Flenaugh started acting erratic inside the patrol vehicle and tried to get out. As officers opened the door to check on Flenaugh, he forced his way out of the vehicle and ran off, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Flenaugh jumped fences and eventually confronted a woman in her backyard. The woman ran inside her home and locked the sliding glass door, but Flenaugh eventually broke the glass door and forced his way inside, police said.

Once in the home, Flenaugh grabbed two large kitchen knives and chased the woman out of her home, investigators said. A neighbor came outside to see what was happening, and Flenaugh tried to stab him several times with the knives, officers said. Neither the woman nor the neighbor were hurt.

Police eventually found Flenaugh near a parked car on Center Parkway, and despite multiple commands from officers to put down the knives, he charged toward them, police said.

Fearing for their lives and for the safety of the community, officers shot Flenaugh multiple times as he came at them with both knives in his hand, according to the police department.

Flenaugh was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Before the video and photos were released, Sacramento Interim Police Chief Brian Louie and members of the police department’s command staff met with Flenaugh’s family to address any questions or concerns they had with the department.

“The death of Mr. Flenaugh is tragic and affects everyone involved; the family, the community and the entire Sacramento Police Department,” Louie said in a released statement. “This incident weighs heavily on the hearts of our officers and is a reminder of the challenges of this profession. I would like to express my condolences to the Flenaugh family during this difficult time.”

However, during the search for Flenaugh, an officer’s comment was caught on camera. “There’s some nut, tweak just freaking out,” the officer is heard saying. “So, if you see him, just hit him with a baseball bat a couple of times.”

The comment upset Flenaugh’s family.

“We don’t condone that type of language,” Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said. “We want to treat people professionally, courteously, and that’s the goal.” The officer who made the comment has been handled administratively. An administrative review of the shooting was conducted on May 31, and it was determined that the officers’ actions were within policy, the department said.

The three officers who discharged their weapons during the shooting have returned to their regularly assigned duties. On June 17, the investigation was submitted to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for review, and it is currently being evaluated.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg is proposing that all Sacramento police officers do crisis intervention training.