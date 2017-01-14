Patriots fans are confident about Saturday night’s game at Gillette stadium

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots will take on the Huston Texans Saturday night in the divisional round of the playoffs at Gillette stadium. Fans here at Gillette stadium are confident the patriots will come out on top Saturday night but they have good reason for that confidence.

The Patriots are the clear favorite going into the game, last time these two teams faced each other the Patriots beat the Texans 27-0 with a 3rd string quarterback.

The cold didn’t stop Patriots fans from showing up hours before their first playoff game of the season. The road to the Superbowl brings out some of the most dedicated fans.

Dan Horan of Rhode Island said, “We come prepared. I’ve got like 3 different sets of clothes doesn’t matter if it’s below 0 or not we’re gonna represent this team. They deliver on the field we try to deliver out here.”

The Texans pulled off a wildcard victory against the Oakland Raiders last Saturday to earn their spot here but still fans are confident they’re no match for the patriots.

Tim Murphy, of Springfield said, “I don’t want to jinx it today, we’ll see how Saturday evening result is but we’re all helpful as always as we are every playoff season.”

Saturday night’s Patriots roster looks a lot different than this time last year. Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is the only player listed as questionable to play Saturday night. The patriots were named the healthiest team entering the playoffs fans say that will make a difference Saturday night.

Connor Beaulieu, of Westfield told 22News, “The biggest factor is injuries we’ve had less injuries this year than we had last year and that’s going to be the biggest factor in today’s game.”

Kickoff is at 8:15 Saturday night. If the patriots win Saturday night they’ll be right back here next Sunday for the AFC Championship.