Multi-car crash leaves 1 dead in CT

SALEM, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say one person has been killed in a multi-car crash in Salem.

Authorities say the three-car accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday. They say before police arrived another vehicle drove through the crash scene and struck the accident victims who were standing outside their vehicles.

The person who was fatally injured was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The person’s identity was not disclosed.

Two medical helicopters were called to transport one adult and one child to a hospital. It was not immediately known how many people were hurt or how serious their injuries were.