Man hospitalized after being shot outside home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was shot several times outside a home at 36 Orchard Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News the call came in around 12:30 a.m. When 22News arrived, a man was being put into an ambulance and detectives were searching for evidence around a home.

Captain Keenan said the man had been shot multiple times and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. Captain Keenan did not have the man’s current condition.

Keenan said there is one known shooter at this time. Police are still trying to determine what happened that led to the shooting.

