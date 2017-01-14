Lewis leads Pats over Texans 34-16 in playoffs

Associated Press Published:
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates his touchdown with Julian Edelman, center, and LeGarrette Blount, during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
(AP) – Dion Lewis became the first player in NFL postseason history to score touchdowns by rushing, receiving and a kickoff return, leading New England to a 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans and pushing Tom Brady and the Patriots within two more wins of another title.

The Patriots (15-2) weren’t perfect on Saturday night, but they didn’t let their bye week throw them off their game on their way to a sixth straight appearance in the AFC championship game.

They intercepted Brock Osweiler three times and sent the heavy-underdog Texans (10-8) home on the strength of a breakout performance by their backup running back Lewis.

Brady threw for two touchdowns, despite two interceptions in an 18-for-38 performance, and improved to 23-9 in the playoffs in his career.

Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 137 yards for the Patriots, who will host either Kansas City or Pittsburgh on Jan. 22 for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2016 Associated Press

