Large crowd swarmed the winters farmers market in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts farmers found a small army of customers waiting, when they brought their produce to market, the winter farmers market in Northampton.

A large crowd filled the makeshift market at Smith Vocational and Agricultural high school in Northampton Saturday. Farmers from all over Massachusetts were there to sell everything from the greens they grow to the Cheese they make. They have an appreciative customer base.

Annette, of Easthampton told 22News, “You know we are living in such a fantastic area that we can buy all kinds of fantastic vegetables.”

The farmers are no less enthusiastic about finding year round market for what they grow.

Tevis Robertson-Goldberg, Crab Apple Farm of Chesterfield said, “We’re a small farm up in chesterfield and the farmers market really gives us a way of connecting directly with our customers and selling our diversified products.”

At this time of year on any given Saturday, there’s a winter farmers market somewhere in Western Massachusetts. Saturday in Northampton and next Saturday in Amherst at the Amherst Regional middle school.

When they take this show on the road there are always plenty of customers waiting to fill their shopping bags.