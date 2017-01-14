Keeping up with your fitness resolutions

(CNN) – If you’re like most Americans, you’ve made getting more fit and losing weight your new year’s resolution to kick off 2017.

Unfortunately, most people don’t stick to the resolutions they made at the beginning of the year. Roughly 42% of Americans made New Year’s resolutions for 2017. According to a study from the statistic brain research institute.

The most common one involves fitness almost a quarter of resolution-makers said their goal was to get active. Unfortunately, many of them will give up in the coming months.

The study found that fewer than half of all New Year’s resolutions were maintained six months out. Health and wellness experts say there are strategies for success.

Make your workout social. Take a class, or join a running or walking club. Social interaction can motivate people to work out even an online community can help.

Prepay for classes or training when possible. Having financial skin in the game makes you more likely to stick with your program.

Commit to a date-specific goal a five-k walk, a race. Even a dance competition. When you set a goal, you’re more likely to stick with your plan. Recognize aches and pains don’t ignore them if they pop up, especially if you are just starting out.

Fitness programs can be derailed by ignored discomforts that turned into serious injuries. But the most important thing is to keep moving the health benefits that come along with your determination are worth the effort.