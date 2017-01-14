Rated PG

2 Hours 10 Minutes

Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Costner, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Who knew that segregation played a role in delaying America’s success in the space race with the Russians in the early 1960’s?

“Hidden Figures” is the long overdue tribute to the brilliant African-American women who’ve never received credit for their contributions until now. Taraji P. Henson shares the spotlight as the Mathematician space program director Kevin Costner needed right along to put the first American astronaut into orbit.

While essentially a non-racist, Costner was slow to recognize the potential of this quiet, dignified woman. Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae round out the remarkable brain trust whose contributions to the space program were for so long kept under wraps. If these women were victims of racism on one level, they were just as much patronized on a different level as victims of their sexist men.

“Hidden Figures” is a feel good movie that never goes overboard exploiting those uplifting moments. The film’s main purpose is to right the wrong of keeping “Hidden Figures” hidden for so long. This marvelous movie achieves its goal with the launching of 4 stars. Just remember, “Hidden Figures” inspires as well as entertains.