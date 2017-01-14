First female ringmaster in Ringling Bros. Circus

(CNN) – For the first time in the history of Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, a female ringmaster is running the show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, welcome to Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus presents Circus Extreme.”

Kristen Michelle Wilson plays the role so naturally, the fact that she’s a woman doesn’t even come to mind.

“This is not a gender specific role. This is all about being strong and being in command,” said Kristen Michelle Wilson.

However, it took Ringling 146 years to cast a nationwide search for a ringmaster that included women, the opportunity fell right in Wilson’s lap, “And I said I have to throw my hat in the ring when opportunity like this comes along, you go for it.”

Originally from Tallahassee, Wilson spent much of the last decade in Orlando performing in any way she could, “I was a television news reporter, a summer camp counselor. I’ve taught dance. I was a videographer. I filmed weddings and county commission meetings.”

However, this one is the dream job and Wilson thinks it sends an even bigger message, “We can do anything. Women are phenomenal and capable and strong.”