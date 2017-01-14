Finally a full, dry weekend for western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Believe it or not this is the first full weekend that it has been dry completely. 22News found out how people took advantage of the dry weather.

Despite the need for more rain due to the on-going drought, western Massachusetts hasn’t seen a full, dry weekend in about a month.

The 22News storm team keeps track of past weather which showed that every weekend since December 10th, either on a Saturday or Sunday, it rained or snowed. Even though we still need the rain, the dry weather is always welcomed on a weekend.

When the weekend is dry its certainly easier to check off the to do list and get things done

22News talked to residents who seemed to have outdoor activities on the top of their to-do list. Kyle Keeley, from Agawam, told 22News, “With the weather being as nice as it is I’m going to check out the bike path go a little cycling, should be fun.” Joe Pasquale, from Plymouth, told 22News, “Northampton was filled with many people taking advantage of the dry air Saturday afternoon, either getting errands done or just enjoying the weather.”

Even though its nice to finally have a dry weekend, we could still use the rain.

According to the US Drought Monitor, that comes out every Thursday morning, western Massachusetts continues to stay in this long, ongoing drought. Some parts of western Massachusetts are more dry than others