CT receives $6.6 million to help homeless youth

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is receiving a $6.6 million federal grant to help with the state’s continuing efforts to end youth homelessness by 2020.

The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. It will be used to create new and innovative housing with support services for young people.

Connecticut was one of 10 communities across the U.S. chosen by HUD from more than 130 applicants. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office says Connecticut received the largest grant.

In November, Connecticut made another round of funds available to groups willing to build supportive housing for homeless youths. State officials say there’s an estimated 3,000 unaccompanied youth in Connecticut, under the age of 25, experiencing homelessness. A statewide census of homeless youth is planned later this month.