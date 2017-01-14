Alleged drug deal in Springfield leads to 4 arrests

The suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday in Springfield District Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Narcotics Detectives arrested two alleged dealers and two customers, Friday night, after a drug investigation near Van Horn Park in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives were investigating in the Van Horn Park area around 8:00 p.m. Friday, when the allegedly saw four people conducting a drug deal.

The officers arrested two alleged drug dealers, 25-year-old Shawn Delagdo and 22-year-old Nathaniel Vazquez, and two alleged customers, 42-year-old Frank Marshall and 56-year-old Nancy Barree. All four suspects are from Springfield.

During the arrest, Sgt. Delaney said the detectives seized the following:

  • 10 bags of heroin
  • 6 grams of cocaine
  • 17 grams of crack cocaine
  • 3 suboxone strips
  • $740 in cash
  • 9mm high capacity 92FS firearm
  • 10 rounds of 9mm ammo
  • 2 scales

Delagdo is facing the following charges:

  • Possession to Distribute Class B crack (subsequent offense)
  • Possession to Distribute Class B cocaine (subsequent offense)
  • Possession to Distribute Class B suboxone
  • Distribution Class B crack
  • Possession to Distribute of Class A Heroin With Intent
  • Possession of Large Capacity Firearm in a Felony
  • Possession of Firearm without LTC/FID
  • Possession of Ammo with FID

Vazquez is facing the following charges:

  • Possession to Distribute Class B crack (subsequent offense)
  • Possession to Distribute Class B cocaine
  • Possession to Distribute Class B suboxone
  • Distribution Class B crack
  • Possession to Distribute Class A Heroin
  • Possession of Large Capacity Firearm in Felony
  • Possession of Firearm without LTC/FID
  • Possession of Ammo with FID

Marshall and Barree are both facing a Possession Class B crack charge.

Delaney said all four suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

