Alleged drug deal in Springfield leads to 4 arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Narcotics Detectives arrested two alleged dealers and two customers, Friday night, after a drug investigation near Van Horn Park in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives were investigating in the Van Horn Park area around 8:00 p.m. Friday, when the allegedly saw four people conducting a drug deal.

The officers arrested two alleged drug dealers, 25-year-old Shawn Delagdo and 22-year-old Nathaniel Vazquez, and two alleged customers, 42-year-old Frank Marshall and 56-year-old Nancy Barree. All four suspects are from Springfield.

During the arrest, Sgt. Delaney said the detectives seized the following:

10 bags of heroin

6 grams of cocaine

17 grams of crack cocaine

3 suboxone strips

$740 in cash

9mm high capacity 92FS firearm

10 rounds of 9mm ammo

2 scales

Delagdo is facing the following charges:

Possession to Distribute Class B crack (subsequent offense)

Possession to Distribute Class B cocaine (subsequent offense)

Possession to Distribute Class B suboxone

Distribution Class B crack

Possession to Distribute of Class A Heroin With Intent

Possession of Large Capacity Firearm in a Felony

Possession of Firearm without LTC/FID

Possession of Ammo with FID

Vazquez is facing the following charges:

Possession to Distribute Class B crack (subsequent offense)

Possession to Distribute Class B cocaine

Possession to Distribute Class B suboxone

Distribution Class B crack

Possession to Distribute Class A Heroin

Possession of Large Capacity Firearm in Felony

Possession of Firearm without LTC/FID

Possession of Ammo with FID

Marshall and Barree are both facing a Possession Class B crack charge.

Delaney said all four suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday in Springfield District Court.