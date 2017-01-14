Alleged drug deal in Springfield leads to 4 arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Narcotics Detectives arrested two alleged dealers and two customers, Friday night, after a drug investigation near Van Horn Park in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, detectives were investigating in the Van Horn Park area around 8:00 p.m. Friday, when the allegedly saw four people conducting a drug deal.
The officers arrested two alleged drug dealers, 25-year-old Shawn Delagdo and 22-year-old Nathaniel Vazquez, and two alleged customers, 42-year-old Frank Marshall and 56-year-old Nancy Barree. All four suspects are from Springfield.
During the arrest, Sgt. Delaney said the detectives seized the following:
- 10 bags of heroin
- 6 grams of cocaine
- 17 grams of crack cocaine
- 3 suboxone strips
- $740 in cash
- 9mm high capacity 92FS firearm
- 10 rounds of 9mm ammo
- 2 scales
Delagdo is facing the following charges:
- Possession to Distribute Class B crack (subsequent offense)
- Possession to Distribute Class B cocaine (subsequent offense)
- Possession to Distribute Class B suboxone
- Distribution Class B crack
- Possession to Distribute of Class A Heroin With Intent
- Possession of Large Capacity Firearm in a Felony
- Possession of Firearm without LTC/FID
- Possession of Ammo with FID
Vazquez is facing the following charges:
- Possession to Distribute Class B crack (subsequent offense)
- Possession to Distribute Class B cocaine
- Possession to Distribute Class B suboxone
- Distribution Class B crack
- Possession to Distribute Class A Heroin
- Possession of Large Capacity Firearm in Felony
- Possession of Firearm without LTC/FID
- Possession of Ammo with FID
Marshall and Barree are both facing a Possession Class B crack charge.
Delaney said all four suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday in Springfield District Court.