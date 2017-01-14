Agawam family got an early reunion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam family received a very special surprise at Saturday night’s Thunderbird Game. While enjoying a night of hockey, the Woodford family was chosen by the Thunderbirds for a promotional game.

What they didn’t know, is that they were about to be reunited with their 19-year-old son, who has been deployed for more than two months.

22News spoke with U.S Coast Guard Brandon Woodford, right before he surprised his family, who was not expecting to see him, for at least another two weeks.

Woodford said, “I’ve always liked hockey, and I figured it was a good place to get them here. The main thing is too, when I took the oath of office, when I first signed up. I took it at a hockey game, so it’s kind of cool to start at a hockey game and end at a hockey game.”

His family was completely shocked. Woodford is home for about a week, before he has to return to duty.