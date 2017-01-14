AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are once again in the playoffs with home field advantage. They’re hosting the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday night.
The game starts at 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
LIVE GAME SCORE UPDATES will be posted here.
For the fifth time in team history, the Patriots ended the regular season 14-2; and for the sixth time, the team earned the top seed in the AFC playoffs. This is also the second time the Patriots and Texans meet in the playoffs; New England beat Houston, 41-28, in the 2012 AFC Divisional Playoff game.
The Patriots shut out the Texans in Week 3 of the 2016 NFL Regular Season, winning 27-0. It was the first NFL start for rookie Quarterback Jacoby Brissett; Jimmy Garoppolo was injured from the week before and Tom Brady was still serving his four game suspension.
Sign-up to Recieve Sports Text Alerts
Brady and Coach Bill Belichick will tie a couple of records after this game. Belichick will tie Don Shula with coaching in 14 Divisional Playoff games and Brady will tie Jerry Rice with playing in 13 Divisional Playoff games.
With a victory, the Patriots will make it to the AFC Conference Championship game for the sixth straight time, breaking a tie with the Oakland Raiders for most in history. The Patriots are 18-4 at home in the playoffs.
Below is the Patriots 2016 NFL Schedule:
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1 – New England Patriots 23, Arizona Cardinals 21, WIN
Week 2 – Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 31, WIN
Week 3 – Houston Texans 0, New England Patriots 27, WIN
Week 4 – Buffalo Bills 16, New England Patriots 0, LOSS
Week 5 – New England Patriots 33, Cleveland Browns 13, WIN
Week 6 – Cincinnati Bengals 17, New England Patriots 35, WIN
Week 7 – New England Patriots 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 16, WIN
Week 8 – New England Patriots 41, Buffalo Bills 25, WIN
Week 9 – BYE WEEK
Week 10 – Seattle Seahawks 31, New England Patriots 24, LOSS
Week 11 – New England Patriots 30 at San Francisco 49ers 17, WIN
Week 12 – New England Patriots 22, New York Jets 17, WIN
Week 13 – Los Angeles Rams 10, New England Patriots 26, WIN
Week 14 – Baltimore Ravens 23, New England Patriots 30, WIN
Week 15 – New England Patriots 16, Denver Broncos 3, WIN
Week 16 – New York Jets 3, New England Patriots 41, WIN
Week 17 – New England Patriots 35, Miami Dolphins 14, WIN
PRESEASON
Week 1 – New Orleans Saints 22, New England Patriots 34, WIN
Week 2 – Chicago Bears 22, New England Patriots 23, WIN
Week 3 – New England Patriots 19, Carolina Panthers 17, WIN
Week 4 – New England Patriots 17, New York Giants 9, LOSS