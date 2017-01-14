AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are once again in the playoffs with home field advantage. They’re hosting the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday night.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

LIVE GAME SCORE UPDATES will be posted here.

For the fifth time in team history, the Patriots ended the regular season 14-2; and for the sixth time, the team earned the top seed in the AFC playoffs. This is also the second time the Patriots and Texans meet in the playoffs; New England beat Houston, 41-28, in the 2012 AFC Divisional Playoff game.

The Patriots shut out the Texans in Week 3 of the 2016 NFL Regular Season, winning 27-0. It was the first NFL start for rookie Quarterback Jacoby Brissett; Jimmy Garoppolo was injured from the week before and Tom Brady was still serving his four game suspension.

Brady and Coach Bill Belichick will tie a couple of records after this game. Belichick will tie Don Shula with coaching in 14 Divisional Playoff games and Brady will tie Jerry Rice with playing in 13 Divisional Playoff games.

With a victory, the Patriots will make it to the AFC Conference Championship game for the sixth straight time, breaking a tie with the Oakland Raiders for most in history. The Patriots are 18-4 at home in the playoffs.

Below is the Patriots 2016 NFL Schedule:

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1 – New England Patriots 23, Arizona Cardinals 21, WIN

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 31, WIN

Week 3 – Houston Texans 0, New England Patriots 27, WIN

Week 4 – Buffalo Bills 16, New England Patriots 0, LOSS

Week 5 – New England Patriots 33, Cleveland Browns 13, WIN

Week 6 – Cincinnati Bengals 17, New England Patriots 35, WIN

Week 7 – New England Patriots 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 16, WIN

Week 8 – New England Patriots 41, Buffalo Bills 25, WIN

Week 9 – BYE WEEK

Week 10 – Seattle Seahawks 31, New England Patriots 24, LOSS

Week 11 – New England Patriots 30 at San Francisco 49ers 17, WIN

Week 12 – New England Patriots 22, New York Jets 17, WIN

Week 13 – Los Angeles Rams 10, New England Patriots 26, WIN

Week 14 – Baltimore Ravens 23, New England Patriots 30, WIN

Week 15 – New England Patriots 16, Denver Broncos 3, WIN

Week 16 – New York Jets 3, New England Patriots 41, WIN

Week 17 – New England Patriots 35, Miami Dolphins 14, WIN

PRESEASON

Week 1 – New Orleans Saints 22, New England Patriots 34, WIN

Week 2 – Chicago Bears 22, New England Patriots 23, WIN

Week 3 – New England Patriots 19, Carolina Panthers 17, WIN

Week 4 – New England Patriots 17, New York Giants 9, LOSS