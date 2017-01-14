35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 35th year, Wesley United Methodist Church is sponsoring the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast.

The scholarship breakfast began around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Springfield.

This year, two Springfield High School senior students will be receiving scholarships. The theme for this year’s breakfast is “leadership in challenging times,” and in honor of this year’s theme, the scholarship breakfast will recognize Ben Swan, Sr. for his 22 years of service as the 11th District State Representative.

Hundreds of people from across western Massachusetts have come to attend this breakfast to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Parents and students told 22News that they hope to keep Martin Luther King, Jr.’s message alive for years to come through events like this.

Organizers of the event told 22News they hope this will help inspire teens to stand up for what they believe in, just like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did in the 1960s.