22News is at Gillette for the Patriots game today

Patriots pics please

(WWLP) – The AFC East Division Champion New England Patriots will take the field tonight against the Houston Texans, and 22News is there for all the playoff excitement! 22News reporter Ashley Afonso is traveling to Gillette Stadium to show you how fans are getting ready for this must-win playoff game!

If you are heading to the game, let us know about it! E-mail 22News at reportit@wwlp.com. Even if you’re not, show us how you’re preparing for the game- send us photos of you, your children, your pets, or even your house decked-out in Patriots gear!

Your photos could end up here on WWLP.com, or even on the air!

PHOTOS: Western Mass. showing support for Pats

