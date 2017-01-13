Video shows incident that led to firing of Agawam police officers

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The video of the use-of-force incident that led to the firing of three Agawam police officers was released Thursday.

Attorney John Connor, who is representing the officers, claims their actions shown in the video were justified. He said the officers were following policies and procedures.

22News took a look at the police department’s policies and procedures and found that in Agawam, officers can use defensive tactics including baton strikes, hits from a stun gun, or police dogs, if the suspect is abusive towards the officers.

“Under the policies and procedures, the use of the force was authorized,” Connor said. “They may disagree with that, but that doesn’t mean that these officer didn’t act in accordance with the policies and their training.”

The video was taken from inside the Agawam police station after officers arrested David Desjardin at Six Flags last June. He was accused of being drunk and unruly, and was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Since then, Desjardin has accused Agawam Police Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor, and Officer John Moccio of using excessive force at the police station.

The three officers were fired after the incident, a decision they have since appealed through civil service. Earlier this week, the district attorney announced the officers will not be prosecuted.

You may find the video below to be disturbing: