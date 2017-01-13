Two snowboarders survive avalanche

(KSL) – Two snowboarders are “lucky to be alive” after an avalanche overtook them on a backcountry Utah slope Wednesday.

The two men, both in their early 40s, were in a group of 11 from the Salt Lake Valley who visited the mountainous area of Mud Lake Flat in eastern Summit County. Around 4 p.m., someone in the group “jumped off a rock and triggered the avalanche,” Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said.

“This snow’s going about 40 to 50 miles per hour, it’s crashing into…trees, snapping trees,” said Craig Gordon, a forecaster for the Utah Avalanche Center.

The swift slide pinned one of the men against a tree, breaking both of his legs, Wright said. The other man was buried under 6 to 12 inches of snow for about eight minutes, he said.

