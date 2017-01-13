Firefighter injured after building fire on Maple Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital Friday night after a fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22News the department received a call around 6:15 p.m. about a fire at 19 Maple Street. He said the fire at the 4-story brick building started in the 1st floor front hallway and quickly spread to the 2nd floor.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before it spread to the rest of the building. Two people have to find another place to stay Friday night.

One firefighter was taken to Baystate Medical Center with an eye injury. Leger said the fire was caused due to an electrical malfunction of a light fixture on the 1st floor.

