Trump vents on Twitter one week before inauguration

(CNN) – On Friday, Donald Trump capped off a fiery week with an early morning Twitter tirade.

The President-elect stewed over allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising information on him. Trump took to twitter to call the allegations, “Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both democrats and republicans – fake news!” Russia said nothing exists.

Trump’s latest swipe at U.S. intelligence agencies came after the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, said he assured Trump the intelligence community wasn’t the source for the dossier outlining unsubstantiated allegations against the President-elect.

As Trump publicly feuds with the intelligence community, privately his top advisers have done their own Russian outreach. Trump’s team confirmed Friday that Michael Flynn – Trump’s pick for National Security Adviser – recently exchanged calls and texts with the Russian ambassador. Their goal, according to the Trump transition, was simply to arrange a chat between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump once he’s in the White House.

Meanwhile, the Twitter aficionado is also aiming his fire at Hillary Clinton. Trump tweeted, “What are Hillary Clinton’s people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. based on the information they had she should never…have been allowed to run – guilty as hell.”

That’s as Clinton allies applauded the decision by the Justice Department’s Inspector General to launch a probe into the way the department, and the FBI, handled the investigation into Clinton’s private email server.

Former Clinton Campaign Secretary Brian Fallon said, “I think those tweets are just the latest indication that Donald Trump is someone very insecure in his victory, and I understand why. Every day there are new developments, new shoes dropping so to speak, that call into question the legitimacy of his win. ”

As Trump airs his grievances on Twitter, at least some are being spared. Namely, his cabinet picks who are starting to express disagreement between Trump’s views and theirs.

Trump explained, “We want them to be themselves. I told them, be yourselves and say what you wanna say. Don’t worry about me.”

Another potential area of disagreement may be emerging. House speaker Paul Ryan told an undocumented immigrant at CNN’s town hall that he hopes her future is in America. She was brought to the U.S. by her parents as a child.

Ryan insisted the deportation force Trump once promised won’t become a reality. He said, “I’m here to tell you in Congress it’s not happening.”