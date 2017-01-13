Trooper injured after suspect allegedly ran from traffic stop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Trooper was injured after a traffic stop on Interstate 391 northbound in Chicopee Friday morning.

State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News shortly after 8:30 A.M., 24 year old Mario Deshazo of Chicopee stopped for police and then ran off. Troopers chased him over a fence, and Deshazo was eventually arrested.

A state trooper cut his hand on the fence, and was treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, but has since been discharged.

According to Lt. Ryan, Deshazo was driving fast, and the car was possibly connected to a breaking and entering incident.