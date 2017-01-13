CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Are you feeling depressed, do you have low energy? Have you lost an interest in things you love doing? If so, you might be suffering from seasonal affective disorder. Dr. Tim Hope, shared more about this disorder and how you can cope with it.

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

SAD is a type of depression that’s related to seasonal changes. It typically begins in the fall and ends in the spring. Symptoms can be pronounced in many people.

Symptoms:

Felling depressed

Having low energy

Having a loss of interest in things and doing things

Weight gain

Sleep problems

Feeling like you just want to hibernate

Causes:

Your biological clock or circadian rhythm may be disrupted

Serotonin levels may be decreased

Melatonin levels may be decreased

Risk Factors

Being female

Age

Family history

Existing depression

Where you live

Treatment:

Light or photo-therapy

Medications

Exercise

Exposure to sunlight

Making your house and work space brighter

Counseling