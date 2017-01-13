CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Are you feeling depressed, do you have low energy? Have you lost an interest in things you love doing? If so, you might be suffering from seasonal affective disorder. Dr. Tim Hope, shared more about this disorder and how you can cope with it.
What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?
SAD is a type of depression that’s related to seasonal changes. It typically begins in the fall and ends in the spring. Symptoms can be pronounced in many people.
Symptoms:
Felling depressed
Having low energy
Having a loss of interest in things and doing things
Weight gain
Sleep problems
Feeling like you just want to hibernate
Causes:
Your biological clock or circadian rhythm may be disrupted
Serotonin levels may be decreased
Melatonin levels may be decreased
Risk Factors
Being female
Age
Family history
Existing depression
Where you live
Treatment:
Light or photo-therapy
Medications
Exercise
Exposure to sunlight
Making your house and work space brighter
Counseling