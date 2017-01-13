Springfield Police searching for suspect after stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a stabbing in Springfield, Friday, after a man was brought to the hospital with a stab wound.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the stabbing incident happened around 3:10 p.m. Friday on Fort Pleasant Avenue, near Belmont Avenue.

Delaney said the victim was able to walk to the intersection of Central Street and Main Street, where a bystander then took the man to Baystate Medical Center in a private car. The victims wound was described as non-life threatening.

The victim told police he knew the man who stabbed him, Delaney said. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

