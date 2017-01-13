Springfield Police searching for suspect after stabbing

The victim knew the person who stabbed him

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a stabbing in Springfield, Friday, after a man was brought to the hospital with a stab wound.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the stabbing incident happened around 3:10 p.m. Friday on Fort Pleasant Avenue, near Belmont Avenue.

Delaney said the victim was able to walk to the intersection of Central Street and Main Street, where a bystander then took the man to Baystate Medical Center in a private car. The victims wound was described as non-life threatening.

The victim told police he knew the man who stabbed him, Delaney said. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

