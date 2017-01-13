Springfield hosting early Chinese New Year celebration

SPRINFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chinese New Year celebration will be held in Springfield Friday at the Forest Park Manor Senior Center.

The celebration is being hosted by the Springfield Housing Authority and Department of Elder Affairs and will begin at noon. The Chinese New Year officially falls on January 28, and will mark the Chinese zodiac Year of the Rooster. Each year, the Chinese New Year begins on the first new moon day of the first Chinese lunar month.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will also attend the celebration, where he will congratulate Myliem Thi Vo on becoming an American citizen.