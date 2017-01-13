“SNL” goes rogue with Felicity Jones

NEW YORK (NBC) – Signing up to be part of the “Star Wars” universe was certainly a leap of faith for “Rogue One” star Felicity Jones.

Now she’s taking another one as host of “Saturday Night Live”.

“It feels like jumping off the edge of a cliff,” Jones says.

Going from the frentic action of a big budget sci-fi adventure is good preparation for the kinetic action on the SNL set.

“You’re sort of in a slightly semi-shock state most of the time, because stuff is happening constantly around you, and you realize the only way to get through it is to go into the chill zone,” Jones explains.

Also hitting the stage this week is up-and-coming country star Sturgill Simpson.

His release “A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” is nominated for Album of The Year at next month’s Grammy awards, going up against the likes of Adele, Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

