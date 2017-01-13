Senate president Rosenberg tours Charter Nex Films

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senate president Stan Rosenberg toured a Turners Falls factory today.

Senate President Stan Rosenberg believes manufacturing plants, are critical to stimulating the local economy. Rosenberg toured Charter Nex Films on Industrial Boulevard in Turners Falls.

The plant produces films used in protective applications, for food and medical products.

Rosenberg met with the plant manager, the workers, and others in the manufacturing field, to learn about their business. He told 22News these companies are important and provide many job opportunities. “We’re interested to having a very diverse economy with jobs at all levels of skill and all levels of income so these manufacturing plants are extremely important to try keep them alive and growing,” said Mass. Senate President Rosenberg.

Rosenberg said he’s encouraging manufacturing plants to use clean energy, like solar and wind, which he said would help lower the cost of operation.

Rosenberg said New England has the highest energy costs of any region in the country.