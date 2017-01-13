Portion of Sumner Ave. closed due to gas leak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Sumner Avenue in Springfield is closed to traffic due to a gas leak

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that westbound traffic is blocked at Forest Park Avenue, while Eastbound traffic is being re-routed at Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Delaney says that the leak itself has been isolated to a location at Sumner Avenue and Beechwood Avenue, but that the road will remain closed until Columbia Gas crews are able to cap the leak.

He added that no buildings have been evacuated as a result of the leak.

